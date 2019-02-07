Looks like all is not well between television couple Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat. Rumour has it that the actors, who have been married for seven years now, are contemplating divorce.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Ridhi and Raqesh are not staying together anymore. While Ridhi chose not to open up on the matter when SpotboyE contacted her, her best friends Asha Negi and Sargun Mehta's comments did sound like the couple's relationship has hit the rocks.

"Ridhi is my best friend. I am sorry and cannot comment on this," said Asha. When asked if she is aware of Ridhi-Raqesh's current marital status, she said, "Look, I am Ridhi's friend and I would know anything and everything, but I don't want to comment on this matter." Asha added, "I am not aware of anything."

When contacted, Sargun Mehta, she said: "I am sorry, I cannot talk on anything without having permission. It's Ridhi's personal matter and she wouldn't like it to be discussed like this. I will have to first discuss it with Ridhi before I speak to anybody."

Ridhi, on the other hand, blasted the reporter through text message saying, "You have no right to talk about anyone's personal life. Stay away." She further reverted saying, "No, we are not (not separated). You are talking rubbish. Please stop this."

Although we hope that Ridhi and Raqesh get back together if there is any truth in the news, unfortunately, many TV celebrities have parted ways lately.

Last year, Juhi Parmar of Kumkum fame and Sachin Shroff got divorced. The couple had been married for eight years but were living separately for over one year. It was said that Juhi and Sachin chose to part ways as there were a lot of troubles in their marriage.