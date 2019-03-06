After going public accusing actor Mohit Malhotra of sexual misconduct on TV show Daayan, Tinaa Dattaa has now said that they have ironed out their differences and has no issues on working together.

Talking about her equation with Mohit after the controversy, the actress told TellyChakkar.com: "I and Mohit have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don't have any issues working with him. Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show. I am happy that our audience has liked the show and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation."

Tinaa's fresh statement comes after reports started doing rounds that the show's production house has decided to end the show instead of sacking Mohit. So, did Tinaa patch up with Mohit only for the show?

For those uninitiated, Tinaa, who rose to fame with her role of Ichcha in Uttaran, made a shocking revelation that her Daayan co-star Mohit was continuously harassing her on the sets despite a repetitive warning. She also alleged that the actor takes advantage of intimate scenes and tried to get away by saying that the role demanded it.

"He would say that his character demands that he should keep his hand here and there. There was a big showdown on the set. It happened at Klick Nixon Studios when they were shooting for a hospital scene. Some media people were also there and they saw this," Tinaa told SpotboyE.com.

On the other hand, Mohit completely denied the allegations. "If she was uncomfortable, why didn't she tell me? We shoot on a set with 50 people watching us and everything is on camera. Nothing of this sort happened," Hindustan Times quoted him saying.

He further added, "I don't understand, where is this coming from? After saying nothing happened, now she has gone back to giving contrary statements. How can she keep changing her statements? I have been working in the TV industry for 11 years and have shot with many women and no one has ever had any issues with me. It has taken me a long time to reach this stage in my career."