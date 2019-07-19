A change in the list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants has been made. Devoleen Bhattacharjee, who was supposed to be a part of the show, has been replaced by Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Pooja Gor.

A little birdie close to Devoleena informed International Business Times India that she decided not to be in Bigg Boss 13 as she is apparently going to make her Bollywood debut.

"Devoleena Bhattacharjee was confirmed to enter the Biggboss house but she has now changed her decision. The actress is said to make her Bollywood debut with the sequel movie of Hogi Pyaar Ki jeet opp Raj Kumar Rao," the source said.

Although the makers of the reality show desperately wanted Devoleena aka Gopi Bahu on Bigg Boss 13, she remained adamant on her decision. Hence, the makers have now got another popular actress Pooja Gor on board.

"After so many meetings, we failed to bring the actress on board this year too. But we are happy that another super hit actress Pooja Gor is interested to enter the house. If things go well, she will be seen as one of the contestants," another source close to the show told us.

Bigg Boss 13 is apparently going to have a few major changes. While the makers have done away with the concept of celebs plus commoners, the show timings have also been changed.

Unlike other seasons, Bigg Boss 13 will be aired from 10 pm to 11 pm every day. This change will bring an end to two newly launched shows – Bepanah Pyaar and Vish as these are run on the same time slot.

Although the makers are yet to declare the final list of contestants, a tentative list of participants is already out. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are apparently trying everything to make it a big affair this time.