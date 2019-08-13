One over-excited female fan of Salman Khan apparently crossed the line when she pulled the superstar to get a selfie clicked with him. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

Salman was present at a recent special screening of his iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun in Mumbai. The video shows while the actor was making an exit from the venue, a girl somehow managed to come close to Salman, and literally pulled his hand hard to get a selfie.

Stunned and irked by the girl's behaviour, the Bharat actor simply ignored her and walked away without saying anything to her. The irritation was clearly visible on Salman's face.

A lot of people have been commenting on the video, rightly saying that fans need to understand and draw a line between showing their love and misbehaviour.

Earlier, Salman was in news for slapping one of his security guards for pushing a young fan. This incident was also recorded on camera.

On the work front, Salman has a number of promising upcoming movies including Dabangg 3, Inshallah among others. But before that, he will soon be seen hosting Bigg Boss 13 again.

The actor's last film Bharat did well at the box office, and now fans are eagerly waiting to see him with yet another big project.

Watch the video below: