Bigg Boss 13 is just two months away from airing on television and speculations about its celebrity contestants have already created immense buzz in the industry. And while the probable list of contestants have already been leaked, host Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in the ongoing Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 hosted by one of his close friends Mahesh Manjrekar.

Salman and Mahesh will be seen interacting with Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants from the studio on Weekend Cha Dav episode and Salman is expected to bring in a lot of fun with his wit and humour.

In one of the promotional videos, Abhijeet Bichukale, who has been the most controversial contestant on the show so far, will be seen entertaining Salman by performing on Dekha Hai Pehli Baar song from Saajan. And Salman will ask Abhijeet to join him in Bigg Boss 13 to raise the entertainment quotient inside the house.

Meanwhile, IBTimes India had recently revealed the names of the final 7 contestants on Bigg Boss 13. While Chunkey Pandey and Siddharth Shukla have already been confirmed to participate on the controversial show, Mugdha Godse, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Narayan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mahika Sharma are supposed to join them in the mad house.

The little birdie told us that not many popular celebs were eager to enter the show if it happens in Lonavla, and hence, in order to get the well-known stars on board, the makers made the change.

Unlike last few seasons, the total prize money of Bigg Boss 13 will be whopping Rs 1 crore to convince celebrities to join the reality show.. For the last few seasons, the prize money had been around Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh only.