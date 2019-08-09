It has already been reported that unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 house will be located in Mumbai and not Lonavla. Now, the real reason behind the change of location is out.

It was reported that the channel had decided to change the location to cut down the cost of production. However, the real reason seems to be different.

One source close to the show told International Business Times India that Bigg Boss 13 makers decided to shift the venue from Lonavla to Mumbai to attract more popular celebrities as contestants.

The little birdie told us that not many popular celebs were eager to enter the show if it happens in Lonavla, and hence, in order to get the well-known stars on board, the makers made the change.

"The real reason behind Bigg Boss house being built in Mumbai and not in Lonavla is not that what other media are reporting. The makers are ready to spend money to keep their audience fully entertained. It's just that this year they made the change to bring in more popular faces. Earlier Bigg Boss offers wher put down by popular celebs just because they did not want to stay in Lonavla," the source told IB Times.

The source further revealed a major update. Unlike last few seasons, the total prize money of Bigg Boss 13 will be whopping Rs 1 crore. Since last few seasons, it has been around Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh only. Apparently, this move has also been done to convince the renowned celebs to join the reality show.

Although the makers of the controversial show have not officially confirmed the names of the contestants, we had earlier revealed names of seven contestants who have apparently been finalised.

These include, Mughda Godse, Mahika Sharma, Siddharth Shukla, Chunkey Pandey, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav and Aditya Narayan. Looks like Bigg Boss 13 is going to be more interesting than ever before.