Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which has been having a splendid run at the box office, has now beaten Salman Khan's Bharat in the race. The movie has crossed lifetime collection of Bharat at the Indian box office.

Kabir Singh crossed Rs 200 crore at the domestic market in just 13 days, and still earning huge numbers even on weekdays. The movie conveniently crossed Bharat's lifetime Indian business on its second Thursday.

Kabir Singh's total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 213.20 crore, while Bharat's lifetime collection was Rs 210.68. It is a huge feat for a small budget film like Kabir Singh.

"#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It has not only become Shahid's biggest hit, it has entered the club of Bollywood's highest grossing movies. Beating Bharat, Kabir Singh has now already become the second highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019 so far.

Kabir Singh now eyes at beating Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection to become the biggest hit of 2019 so far. Uri: The Surgical Strike's lifetime Indian collection is Rs 245.36 crore. Considering the craze around Kabir Singh and its pace at the box office, the film is likely to make this achievement as well soon.

Kabir Singh still holds 3,000 screens across the country, and since no other major release happening this Friday, it is also being expected that the movie might reach Rs 300 crore. However, the ongoing Cricket World Cup might be a hurdle in this journey for the film.