Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which has been released across 3,123 across India, had taken off to a flying start. The film has collected a massive Rs 20.21 crores at the box-office on the opening day. As the film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, let's take a look at the last five films of Shahid Kapoor and their box-office collection on the opening day.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor, the film dealing with a social issue, failed to create the same kind of buzz his other films created. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, but the latter succumbed at the box office on day 1 itself. The film failed to gain a good response from the audience and collected just Rs 6.76 cr on Friday, the opening day.

Padmaavat: The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, went through a series of hiccups before finally being launched. Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film had Shahid Kapoor playing the role of Maharaja Rawal Pratap Singh. The film had earned a massive Rs 19 crore on the first day.

Rangoon: Starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, Rangoon, was supposed to be director Vishal Bharadwaj's masterpiece. While one section of the media and critics lauded the film, another panned the film left, right and centre. Made at a budget of approximately Rs 40 crore, Rangoon was said to be Bhardwaj's most expensive film till date. The film had made a collection of Rs 6.07 crore at the Indian box office on its first day.

Udta Punjab: The film that won Shahid Kapoor a number of awards and accolades, can ideally be called a cult movie. Shahid, played a rockstar, who was also a substance abuser. On the opening day, the film had collected Rs 10.05 crore.

Shandaar: Panned by critics and audience, the film had managed to collect Rs 13 crore on the opening day. However, as the word about the plot got out, it led to less and less footfall as the days progressed.