Kabir Singh has zoomed past all the expectations at the box office despite being at receiving end of heavy criticism. The Shahid Kapoor starrer has not only just ended its opening weekend collections on a thunderous note but it is also speeding towards Rs 100 crore mark.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which has been released across 3,123 across India, had taken off to a flying start and became Shahid Kapoor's highest opener after Padmaavat by collecting Rs 20.21 crore at the domestic box office. Despite being a non-holiday release, Kabir Singh proved its potential in its opening weekend thanks to the positive word of mouth from the audience.

Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani in lead role, also passed the crucial Monday test by earning money in double digits. According to early estimates, Shahid Kapoor's movie collected a whopping Rs 15 crore (approximately) at the box office despite being a working day.

The movie is the Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Talking about the heavy criticism, interestingly, Arjun Reddy had somehow escaped the wrath of the critics for being misogynistic but Kabir Singh did not. However, the criticism seems to have given Kabir Singh a much needed push at the box office and generated curiosity among the audience to know why it is being criticised to such an extent.

If Kabir Singh continues to perform at the same pace, the Shahid Kapoor starrer may surpass Rs 200 crore mark in its lifetime run at the domestic box office.