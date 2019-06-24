Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor has ended its first weekend at the box office with superb collection. The movie witnessed huge growth in its business on day 3, Sunday.

Kabir Singh has had a terrific start at the box office by earning Rs 20.21 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. It became Shahid's biggest opener of all time, even beating Padmaavat.

Having been enjoying positive word of mouth, the movie had continued its impressive run at the commercial circuits on Saturday as well. It had collected Rs 22.71 crore on its second day.

Kabir Singh witnessed overwhelming response from audience on day 3 as well. Registering a reported occupancy of around 80 percent at theatres across the country, the romantic drama earned huge moolah for the producers, easily crossing Rs 60 crore mark at the domestic market.

With screen count of 3,123 across India, Kabir Singh collected Rs 26 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Sunday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Although Kabir Singh received mixed reviews from the critics, and has also been vehemently criticised by a section of people, the movie continued to pull huge set of audience since its opening day.

Shahid's performance is being highly applauded, and the film's box office collection certainly suggests that Kabir Singh is winning hearts of most of the people. It will be interesting to see if the film is able to continue the momentum over the weekdays as well.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is a story about a brilliant but ill-tempered surgeon who turns drug-addict after his lady love is forced to get married to another man. It is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.