In an industry where people fall in love at the drop of a hat, few Bollywood celebs left it at their parents to find a perfect match for them.

Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor's love-life off-screen generated the same amount of buzz as his romances onscreen. From a well-known madly-in-love saga with Kareena Kapoor, a passionate affair with Priyanka Chopra to a hush-hush link-up with Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan; Shahid has been there, done that.

But at last, Shahid found his soulmate in a much younger Mira Rajput through his parents. The couple met through Radha Soami Satsang Beas of which both the families were a part of.

"I wanted a solid home because my parents separated when I was quite young. I am a big supporter of arranged marriages. It's simple, really. You start with zero expectations and once you hit it off, every day is better than the previous one and all the highs come in the course of marriage. In romantic relationships, you reach the peak of your romance before marriage. And then you are left thinking where all the love went and why everything has become so mundane. So I feel the graph in an arranged marriage is better in the long term," Shahid had said on Koffee with Karan.

Vivek Oberoi – Priyanka Alva: After a bitter break-up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi waited for a long time before finding love again in Priyanka Alva. Vivek's parents and Priyanka's parents knew each other and wanted the friendship to change into a relationship.

Talking about Priyanka, Vivek had said, "My wife, Priyanka, was a business management graduate from London. Priyanka has been very understanding and supportive. It is very unusual for a bride to be this practical and understanding about my career. She is really a lovely girl and means a lot to me. I thank Karnataka for giving me their most beautiful daughter."

Madhuri Dixit – Shriram Nene: The Dhak Dhak girl broke a million hearts when she decided to tie-the-knot with US-based heart surgeon Shriram Nene.

Talking about the first time they met, Madhuri had said, "It was very wonderful because I was very surprised to know that he didn't know that I am an actress and I work in Hindi films. He was really not aware of all that. So, it was wonderful."

Dr Nene also spoke about Dixit and said, "We strike the right balance. She has always been grounded. I am the dreamer and adventurer. She has taught me patience and I have taught her organisation."

Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukimini: Neil Nitin Mukesh surprised everyone when he announced his marriage with Rukmini Sahay. The couple had a grand wedding in Udaipur followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai.

Talking about the wedding, Neil had said, "There's nothing shocking about it. Sometimes we overlook things, which our parents don't and it's coming together of two families. And when you look into detailing, it makes more sense. It's a strong foundation."

Nikitin Dheer – Kratika Sengar: Nikitin and Kritika's marriage was also arranged by their families. Kratika Sengar was working on My Father GodFather with Nikitin Dheer's father Pankaj Dheer and used to visit their home quite often.

Talking about their match, Kratika said, "It is an arranged-cum-love marriage. I was shooting for Nikitin's father Pankaj Dheer's directorial debut film, My Father Godfather. Nikitin's father then decided to approach my parents and that is how Nikitin and I met. I bonded really well with Pankaj's uncle and Nikitin, and we eventually started liking each other."