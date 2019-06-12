When it comes to revealing secrets, there's no one better than Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput who often surprise their fans with their shocking revelations. However, Shahid has always been on the hesitant side, while Mira, on the other hand, will not shy away from talking about their personal lives. And yet again Shahid went on reveal whether he and Mira indulge in sexting like other couples and who is better at it.

On Neha Dhupia's chat show #NoFilterNeha, Shahid was asked if he and Mira get involve in activities like sexting each other. Though Shahid was quite reluctant to reveal any details about it, he took a neutral stand saying that both are equal at sexting.

"Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai. We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required," Shahid Kapoor said.

Last year, Shahid and Mira had appeared on in the finale episode of BFFs with Vogue, where they were seen revealing some interesting secrets about their life.

In the 'scary spice' segment on the show, Neha Dhupia, asked Mira 'What's your favourite position in bed?' While Shahid hesitated and wanted Mira to skip the question but there was no holding back the Mrs. She quickly said: "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do."

Later, Shahid also revealed some of their bedroom secrets and said that Mira sleeps wearing his clothes.

Well, Shahid and Mira never fail to give couple goals with their loving chemistry. The two are proud parents to their 2-year-old daughter Misha and 9 months old son Zain.