After the makers of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Kabir Singh, released the high-octane trailer, the film has been the talk of the town.

While the short video showcases Shahid in a never-seen-before rebellious attitude, taking drugs and drinking endless bottles of liquor, the fresh pairing of the actor and Kiara Advani has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The trailer also has Shahid and Kiara sharing a lip-lock.

And it was during the media interaction at the trailer launch event that one of the reporters asked Kiara about how many kisses can one expect in the film. While the actress said that she has not kept a count, Shahid came to her rescue and added, "Ussi ka paisa hai (the money is for the kiss only)", DNA reported.

However, the matter didn't end there and the same reporter repeated the question once again to Kiara later during the press conference and this left Shahid angry. He came to Kiara's rescue once again and blasted the reporter, saying "Teri koi girlfriend nahi thi kya kaafi time se? Maine kaha dekhna hai toh paisa dena padega. Yeh nahi bola paisa ussi ka hai! Woh hi tune samjha and aisa tere dimaag mein atka! Arrey pappi chhod kar koi sawaal puchho, acting bhi ki hai logon ne iss picture mein. (Didn't you have a girlfriend in a long time? I said if you want to see it [kissing scene], you will have to pay for it. I never said you will have to pay only for that! That's what you assumed. Why do you have to ask only about kissing scenes? People have also acted in this film you know)."

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and will see Shahid as an alcoholic doctor. It is helmed by filmmaker Sandeep Vanga, who had directed the original.

Meanwhile, Shahid recently fell victim of social media troll after a video of him getting out of his car and leaving the door open-surfaced online. Many netizens were quick to notice it and spared no time in schooling him on 'basic manners'. While one of the Instagram users called him arrogant for leaving the door open, another said shutting the door of the car is basic manners and courtesy.