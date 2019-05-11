Trollers never miss a chance to school celebrities; in fact, almost all Bollywood celebrities have fallen victim to trolls once in a while. And the latest in the list is Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Kabir Singh, was recently spotted at the airport. A video of him and now surfaced online where the actor is seen getting out of his car and leaving the door open.

Many netizens were quick to notice it and spared no time in schooling him on 'basic manners'. While one of the Instagram users called him arrogant for leaving the door open, another said shutting the door of the car is basic manners and courtesy.

While it could be just a human error and not intentional, the fact is there is no escape for a celebrity, who has to face the wrath of trollers for their smallest mistake.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy promoting Kabir Singh, where he will be seen playing an alcoholic doctor. The film is a remake of the Telugu language blockbuster Arjun Reddy and also stars Kiara Advani. It is helmed by filmmaker Sandeep Vanga, who had directed the original. In the film's trailer, the actor is seen drinking endless bottles of liquor and taking drugs.

Talking about how the role came with its own challenges, Shahid told Mumbai Mirror, "After long days or night shifts, I return home longing for sleep. But my daughter Misha will wake me up between 7.30-8 am every morning and drag me to the garden. I have to play with her, tell her stories. And it's imperative that I give my children as much time as I give to my work."