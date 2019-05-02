Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, both heartthrobs and daddies to two kids each, have shared cute videos of quality time with their boys on Instagram. Shahid and Hrithik have given Indian males some daddy goals with these videos on how one should be spending time with children on off days.

Early on Wednesday when Bollywood fans were at home on the occasion of Labour Day, they were in for a pleasant surprise when Shahid Kapoor shared a video of him with baby son Zain Kapoor. The video has been captioned "#shadyboys" by Shahid Kapoor, not because they are shady but because they are wearing shades aka sunglasses. It's a rather cool video of Shahid Kapoor making his baby wear virtual goggles, while both are lying in bed and not exactly out in the sun. Little Zain looks on wonder-eyed, as daddy plays some online tricks on Instagram!

Hrithik Roshan also shared two videos with his two boys, Hridaan and Hrehaan. The occasion to share them was Hridaan's birthday and Daddy Cool had a really cool message to share. Hrithik Roshan wrote to Hridaan: "U go on kid , explore this life, explore yourself , be an explorer, an adventurer, don't follow the crowd, follow your bliss. Create your own abundance, don't compare yourself to others, but strive to keep waking up with abounding enthusiasm every morning! Cause that's the goal. And for that work harder than any other man on this god given planet!! Happy birthday Hridaan. #createyourlife #explorersforever#imaginationiseverything #bff#fatherandson #onelife. Ps: hard work and having fun. Both take as much effort, courage and imagination . .".

In the videos, titled The Exploreres, Hrithik Roshan is seen having a chilled out time with his two kids, cycling on a remote island in the Maldives, paragliding and cruising on a boat. It's a really cool thing to watch this summer!

Watch the videos here of Shahid Kapoor with his son Zain and Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan!