Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are enjoying their summer vacation in the Maldives, and the pictures have gone viral. Earlier, the Bachchan family was seen at the Mumbai airport's Terminal 2, leaving for the Maldives. Abhishek and Aishwarya held on to Aaradhya, as they arrived at the departure gate of the airport. After reaching Maldives, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture on her Instagram of a swimming pool overlooking the beach and the sea.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared Instagram stories of their activities in the Maldives, including cycling for the three! The actor also posted a photo of a property titled 'Bachchan's Family Home' in the island nation. Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared an exclusive photo of the Bachchan family from the Maldives. However, the Bachchans got trolled for what seems like a normal summer vacation.

One Bhanushree G on Instagram commented on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photo, "now what about ur daughter schooling,,,I don't think there r holidays rite now in Mumbai school". While Abhishek Bachchan got a comment on being sponsored by a resort in Maldives, written by the same person. It read, "@bachchan sir ab niyamamaldives ke sponsership karke paisa Kama rahe ho,itne burey din agaye,this shows u hve no films to do ". Take a look.

The Maldives has of late become the favourite nearby destination of Bollywood celebrities, overtaking Goa and Bangkok. The beautiful island destination offers great views of the sea and the sun, with plenty of activities to keep the family and kids occupied. It's a great destination to simply relax.

Recently, we saw Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's pictures from the Maldives. In September 2018, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur took off to the Maldives for some fun on the beach. They were accompanied by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, who shared pictures of their travel to the Maldives! Take a look at some more pictures of Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan.



