In a shocking turn of events, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have been seeing each other for a while, have surprised their millions of fans with their secret wedding sooner than expected. The two got married on March 31 morning at a beach wedding in the picturesque resort in Maldives where Malaika had recently flown to beat some heat with her girl gang.

Though Arjun and Malaika had have asked their friends, who attended their wedding, to keep it a secret affair, some of them couldn't contain their excitement level. They posted a couple of photos on social media where Arjun and Malaika were seen sealing their marriage with a passionate kiss. In a video post, Arjun told Malaika that he was waiting for this day with bated breath, to which Malaika whispered the three magical words into his ears and promised to spend their entire lifetime together.

The lovey dovey posts were soon deleted from their friends' respective social media accounts as soon as Arjun and Malaika spotted them. The two even reprimanded them for violating their privacy.

Arjun and Malaika, however, not just surprised their fans but the Kapoor family as well. Boney Kapoor, who was already in dilemma to accept Malaika into his family, was the most affected person of all. He was really shocked to hear the news of his son getting married to Malaika without seeking his permission. The rest of the members of the Kapoor family were also left in a state of shock when they learnt about Arjun-Malaika's wedding from some of their common friends.

The newly weds have now planned to spend some 'we' time together in Maldives and will soon make a public announcement about their secret wedding. After coming back to Mumbai, the couple will shift their base into a lavish sea facing apartment in Bandra and will soon start their family together.

(Disclaimer: It's an April Fool story and every bit of information mentioned here is false. Happy April Fools' Day)