Vivek Oberoi made his grand entry in Bollywood with the movie 'Company' directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The performance of Vivek in the movie racked up positive reviews from all corners, and several Bollywood critics called him a Superstar in the making. However, the actor failed to maintain the momentum of his career, and his personal issues with Salman Khan also negatively impacted his growth in Bollywood.

After his unexpected fall in Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi started concentrating in South Indian movies, and in the past couple of years, he appeared in the role of lead antagonists in movies like 'Vivegam' and 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. The actor is now awaiting the release of his new Malayalam movie 'Lucifer' which will grace the big screens on March 28, 2019. The film which marks the directorial debut of young Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has none other than Mohanlal in the lead role.

In a recent talk with Manorama News, Vivek Oberoi revealed the reasons which made him a sign the Malayalam movie 'Lucifer'. In the interview, Vivek revealed that there are three reasons which made him sign the flick, and the first one being the tremendous love for Kerala. The actor revealed that he used to visit Sabarimala temple regularly, and added that Kerala is one of his favourite destinations.

As per Vivek Oberoi, the second reason for signing 'Lucifer' was the unquestionable Mohanlal factor. The actor revealed that he is an ardent fan of Mohanlal, and made it clear that it was his wish to debut in Mollywood with a Mohanlal movie. It should be also noted that Mohanlal had played a pivotal role in Vivek Oberoi's debut movie 'Company'.

Vivek revealed that the third reason which made him sign 'Lucifer' was Prithviraj Sukumaran's narration of the script over the phone. After the script narration, Vivek himself expressed his desire to become part of an intense movie like 'Lucifer'.

Apart from Mohanlal and Vivek Oberoi, 'Lucifer' also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Nyla Usha and Saikumar in other prominent roles. It was recently revealed that Prithviraj Sukumaran is also playing a pivotal cameo role in this flick.