Vivek Oberoi was once the most demanded heroes in Bollywood, and at one point in time of his career, several people had predicted that the actor was a 'Superstar Material' in the making. However, due to various reasons allegedly including his issues with Superstar Salman Khan, the actor was sidelined, and now, he is trying his luck in the South Indian industry as an antagonist in some movies.

His first movie as the lead antagonist in South India was in 2017 when he starred opposite Thala Ajith Kumar in 'Vivegam'. Even though the film broke many initial days collection records, the film was panned by critics, and Vivek Oberoi's over-the-board performance received negative criticisms from all corners.

Then came 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film starred Ram Charan in the lead role, while Vivek Oberoi played the role of Raja Bhai Munna, a dreaded villain. Upon its release, 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' received poor critical responses, and audiences criticized Boyapati Srinu, Vivek Oberoi and Ram Charan for crafting a movie with not even a single element of logic. Some of the scenes in this movie that portray Vivek Oberoi showing his villainous attitude is now the hottest pick in Facebook spoof pages, and they are hilariously trolling the Bollywood star for making continuously wrong script selections.

Vivek Oberoi's upcoming movie down south is the most-anticipated Malayalam film of the year 'Lucifer'. The film marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it stars none other than Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. Touted to be a high-voltage political thriller, the film will feature Mohanlal playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a clever political kingpin.

Vivek Oberoi who is playing the role of the lead antagonist is also apparently playing the role of a politician. However, Vivek Oberoi's inclusion as the lead antagonist has not gone well with some Mohanlal fans. They believe that Vivek Oberoi has an unlucky career in the South Indian Film Industry, and whenever, he dons the role of the antagonist, the film used to taste failure at the box-office.

Audiences are now eagerly waiting to see 'Lucifer' on March 28. The release of 'Lucifer' will also reveal whether Vivek Oberoi is an unlucky star, especially when it comes to South Indian movies.