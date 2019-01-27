Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has received the Padma Bhushan this year, one of the most valuable honours given by the government for citizens who excel in particular areas. It should be noted that Prem Nazir was the only actor who had received Padma Bhushan from Mollywood.

However, Mohanlal started receiving a huge backlash from a section of social media users soon after the awards were announced. Many Mohanlal haters argued that the Mollywood Superstar has wisely used his influence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to obtain one of the highest civilian honours in India.

Some of these people trolled on Mohanlal on Facebook and Twitter by sharing pictures of the Superstar licking a shoe which is actually an iconic scene from the movie 'Kaalapani'.

It should be noted that Mohanlal had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months back to inform about the charity services offered by ViswaSanthi Foundation, a non-profit organization named after Mohanlal's parents.

Interestingly, ViswaSanthi foundation has been closely working with Sangh Parivar leaders for many years, and this factor too might have played a crucial role behind the trigger of these rumours after the announcement of Padma awards.

After the meeting, Mohanlal told the media that Narendra Modi is such a great person who has immense positive energy.

Earlier, several online media outlets have reported that BJP leaders in Kerala are quite eager to rope in Mohanlal to campaign for the party in the next Lok Sabha elections. However, close sources to the actor made it clear that Mohanlal is not ready for a political entry at this point in time.

On the acting front, Mohanlal is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Lucifer'. The film marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it has lady Superstar Manju Warrier playing the role of the heroine. The supporting star cast in this film includes Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, and Kalabhavan Shajon.