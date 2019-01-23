Pranav Mohanlal, son of Superstar Mohanlal is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' which is all set to hit the big screens on January 25. A couple of days before the release, makers of the movie released an official trailer on January 22, and it has now gone viral on social media platforms.

The trailer has racked up more than 680,000 views on YouTube within 12 hours and is now the top-trending video. Even though the video has gone viral, a section of social media users is apparently not happy with Pranav Mohanlal's performance in the trailer.

Pranav Mohanlal a failure in emotional scenes?

Many people are literally trolling Pranav Mohanlal stating that he has reached the industry just because he is the son of Superstar Mohanlal. To substantiate their views, they are pointing at Pranav's pathetic dialogue delivery in the recent trailer. As per these critics, maintaining voice modulation is a pre-requisite for a successful actor, and Pranav falls flat in this area.

Another section of social media users claim that Pranav is only good at fighting sequences, and he is a total failure while performing emotional scenes.

However, fans of the actor believe that 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' will emerge as the first step for Pranav Mohanlal to achieve ultimate stardom in Mollywood. These people argue that Superstars like Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi were not great at voice modulation during the initial phase of their careers but worked hard to mould their dialogue delivery to perfection.

What does the trailer offer?

The trailer of 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' clearly conveys the genre which the movie is going to handle. The film, in all probability, will be a high voltage action drama filled with stunning stunt scenes, surfing and chase sequences. It should be noted that Peter Hein has choreographed the stunt scenes for this flick and that in itself is enough to grab the eyeballs of the audience.

Arun Gopi, who made a dream debut in Mollywood with the Dileep starrer 'Ramaleela', has directed 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu'. Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, this film also stars Zaya David, Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique and Innocent in other prominent roles. Gokul Suresh, son of Suresh Gopi, will be playing a pivotal cameo in this movie.

'Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu' is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner of Mulakuppadam Films.

