Manju Warrier, the lady Superstar of Mollywood, is currently busy with the works of her new movie 'Asuran' which has none other than Dhanush in the lead role. The shooting of this movie, which is being directed by Vetrimaran, began today, and the makers also released a poster that features Manju and Dhanush standing together as a traditional Tamil couple.

Even though the poster of the movie is elegant, some Manju Warrier haters have started trolling the actress on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Many people are calling Manju Warrier an overrated actress who has lost her Midas touch.

Some social media users are calling Manju Warrier as Junior Mandrake, a statue popular in Kerala which brings bad luck to people associated with it.

It should be noted that Manju Warrier has been receiving brutal social media trolls whenever her movies get released.

Interestingly, this section of people used to troll Manju Warrier even if she performs brilliantly in movies. Manju Warrier fans believe that some forces, which they do not wish to name, are intentionally trying to tarnish the image of Manju Warrier in front of the general public.

Recently, when Mohanlal's 'Odiyan' was released, several social media users criticised Manju Warrier's performance, and the fact was that Manju had performed spectacularly in this Shrikumar Menon directorial.

Earlier, several reports had surfaced online stating that a Superstar in Mollywood had threatened Kunchakko Boban to exit from How Old Are You, Manju's comeback movie after her divorce with Dileep. Manju Warrier's other movies including C/O Saira Banu and Karinkunnam Sixes were also targeted on social media platforms by a section of people.

In the meantime, several online media outlets recently reported that Manju Warrier is now all set to join politics as a Congress worker. Several reports even hinted that Manju Warrier may contest either in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections or the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections.