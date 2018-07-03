Actress Manju Warrier has reportedly resigned from Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a day after rape accused actor Dileep was reinstated into Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Dileep is accused of playing a role in the conspiracy to abduct and sexually assault an actress in Kochi in February 2017. He was arrested and had spent 85 days in jail.

According to Kairali, Manju Warrier has also informed AMMA president Mohanlal. Sources have confirmed Manju Warrier's decision, but the actress and Women in Cinema Collective are yet to officially announce it.

Several industry experts, including Pallisseri of Cinema Mangalam, revealed that Manju Warrier has loosened her stand on the actress assault case due to her daughter with Dileep - Meenakshi.

In a recent prime-time debate aired on Mangalam TV, Pallisseri had lashed out at Manju Warrier and made it clear that the How Old Are You actress is actually cheating the entire Kerala community with her fragile stand on the case. Pallisseri even argued that Manju Warrier has forgiven Dileep for his deeds for the wellbeing of their daughter.

It should be noted that Manju Warrier had earlier said that she was not ready to give any statement regarding Dileep's reinstation in AMMA. Sources also revealed that Manju is currently mourning the death of her father, and is not in a mindset to comment on these kinds of topics.

However, unofficial reports claim that it is Manju Warrier's disputes with some of the leading WCC members which compelled her to take such a step. It was Manju's comments on the actress abduction case which emerged as a turning point in the initial stages of the investigation.

