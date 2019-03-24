Mohanlal, the Complete Actor of Indian cinema, had faced lots of criticism for his overweight physique until the release of 'Odiyan'. However, in that movie, Mohanlal surprised everyone with his lean physique and everyone lauded the star for making such an effort. Now, the 'Pulimurugan' star has gone one step ahead and is apparently working hard to make his body more muscular than ever.

Some photos of Mohanlal's workout sessions recently went viral on social media platforms, and it shows the star flaunting his calf muscles like a professional bodybuilder. The stunning makeover by Mohanlal from 'fat to fit' has surprised Mollywood movie buffs, and they are now lauding Mohanlal for taking care of his body at least in his late fifties.

Fans believe that Mohanlal is apparently doing these intense workout sessions for an upcoming action movie which will be made with a huge budget.

Most of the social media users who saw the photo commented that Mohanlal should have started concentrating on his physique during his early 40s. It was during those times that the actor gained much weight.

The Superstar is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Lucifer' which is slated to have its theatrical release on March 28. The film marks the directorial debut of young Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran. 'Lucifer' is expected to be a political thriller, and it will feature Mohanlal playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a crooked politician. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also has Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Kalabhavan Shajon in other prominent roles.

The trailer of 'Lucifer' was released a couple of days back, and it has already garnered more than 5 million YouTube views. It should be noted that this is for the first time that the trailer of a Malayalam movie is achieving this milestone feat.