Tovino Thomas is now one of the most demanded young heroes in the Malayalam film industry and is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Lucifer' that stars none other than Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it is expected to hit the screens on March 28, 2019.

Even though Tovino Thomas had opened up many times that he is an ardent fan of Mohanlal, one of his Facebook comment apparently posted eight years back prove otherwise. The comment which is now going viral on social media platforms was made by Tovino in 2012.

After watching Mammootty's 'Cobra', Tovino Thomas posted on his Facebook page that he did not like the movie, and also added that the megastar should learn how to perform comic scenes online. Young Tovino also urged Mammootty to do movies with situational comedies like 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint'.

The post by Tovino apparently irked one of his friends and he asked whether the 'Mayanadhi' star is a Mohanlal fan. Soon, Tovino reverted back and made it clear that he does not like 'obese' star Mohanlal.

It should be noted that Tovino made his acting debut in 2012 with the movie 'Prabhivinte Makkal', and these posts were written a year before his entry into the entertainment industry. Tovino's turning point in his career came in 2013 when he acted in Martin Prakkat's 'ABCD' as the lead antagonist. The film which starred Dulquer in the lead role emerged as a box-office success, and thus Tovino became a familiar face among Mollywood film audiences.

In 'Lucifer', Tovino is playing a character named Jathin Ramdas. The recently released character poster of 'Lucifer' indicates that Tovino is playing the role of a politician with grey shades in this movie. Apart from Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas, 'Lucifer' also stars Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Saikumar and Kalabhavan Shajon in other prominent roles.

International Business Times, India, could not independently verify the authenticity of the Facebook post.