Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most anticipated movies this year, and it is expected to have its grand release on March 28. For the past couple of weeks, makers of 'Lucifer' have been busy releasing the character posters from the movie, and today, they released a new poster featuring Tovino Thomas.

The poster revealed that Tovino Thomas is playing a character named Jathin Ramdas in 'Lucifer'. Tovino Thomas' attire and looks reveal that he is playing the role of a young politician in this film. The character poster also gives the audiences a feeling that Tovino's character will be having strong negative shades.

The tagline of 'Lucifer' is 'Blood, Brotherhood and Betrayal'. The catchy tagline which went viral recently compelled many to believe that Tovino Thomas is playing the role of Mohanlal's brother in this movie. However, Tovino's character in this movie has a Hindu name, while Mohanlal is playing the role of a Christian politician named Stephen Nedumpally. This contradiction has now indirectly hinted that Tovino's character might be that of an antagonist.

It should be noted that Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi is playing the role of the lead antagonist in 'Lucifer'. A section of social media users believes that Tovino will be actually playing Oberoi's brother in this film.

Apart from Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Vivek Oberoi, 'Lucifer' also stars Manju Warrier, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nyla Usha, Saniya Iyappan and Saikumar in other prominent roles.

Acclaimed writer Murali Gopi who has previously written movies like 'Left Right Left' has penned the screenplay for 'Lucifer'. Sujith Vasudev has cranked the camera for this film, while Samjith Mohammed is in charge of editing. Music of 'Lucifer' is composed by Deepak Dev.

The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas.