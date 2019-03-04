Manju Warrier, widely touted as the lady Superstar in Mollywood, received the award in the best actress category in Vanitha Film Awards for her performance in Odiyan. Interestingly, Mohanlal too won the best actor award for portraying the role of Odiyan Manikyan with finesse.

Earlier, it was reported that Manju Warrier and Mohanlal had asked the juries of the Kerala State Film Awards not to consider their names while finalising the awards, and reports claimed that the veterans had made this move to encourage more young performers.

However, after winning the Vanitha Film Awards, several users on social media platforms have started trolling the actress stating that she has procured the honour for offering rice soup to Mohanlal in the movie Odiyan.

In Odiyan, there is a particular scene in which Manju Warrier offers rice soup to Mohanlal, and it was during the climax portions of the film. Upon the release of Odiyan, Manju Warrier was brutally trolled on Facebook, and several people had called her the most overrated performer in the industry.

As Vanitha finalised the awards in the best actor and actress category, several social media users called it a paid honour and even argued that the award organisers have given the awards to Manju and Mohanlal just for the sake of publicity.

Some people predicted that Mohanlal and Manju Warrier will also win awards in the best actor and actress category in Asianet Film Awards.

This is not the first time that Manju Warrier is getting brutally trolled on social media. A few weeks back, when the poster of Manju Warrier's Tamil movie 'Asuran' with Dhanush was released, a section of social media users had trolled the actress stating that she is an outdated actress who has already lost the Midas touch.

In the acting front, Manju Warrier is now awaiting the release of her movie 'Lucifer' which is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal is playing the lead role in this movie and apparently portraying the role of Stephen Nedumpally. The film also stars several other big names including Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon and Vivek Oberoi.