A few days ago, Deepika Padukone had left a mischievous comment "Hi Daddie" on Ranveer Singh's Instagram session which made their fans wonder if the couple was pregnant. Replying to Deepika's comment which was accompanied by a waving emoji, a baby emoji and a heart emoji, Ranveer said, "Hi Baby". Things got more interesting when Arjun Kapoor replied to Ranveer's comment saying, "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one." And if the latest reports are to be believed, Deepika and Ranveer are on their way to having their first child next year.

"In fact, she wanted to take a break for motherhood after Chhapaak. But Ranveer was very keen that Deepika plays his wife in '83," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle. The report also suggested that Deepika has been turning down all movie offers after Chhapaak and '83 as a part of her family plan.

Earlier this year, Deepika had discussed motherhood in an interview to an international media portal. "It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point," she had said.

It remains to be seen if the report about Deepika and Ranveer would embracing parenthood turns out to be true. The couple had tied the knot in Italy last year.