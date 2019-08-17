Bollywood industry has been waiting to bring Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan together in a movie but it looks like the much-awaited pairing won't materialize anytime soon.

According to the latest reports, Deepika is having certain issues with Salman and his behaviour on sets which has been acting like a roadblock between them. It is being said that Salman is apparently likes when his heroines pamper him and laugh at his jokes. But Deepika is someone who is strictly against it.

"Salman is used to working with heroines who laugh at his jokes and pamper him. Deepika just won't do that. She has always stood her ground with Salman. Most recently, she hit out at his comment on depression being a luxury," a close friend of Deepika Padukone was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

During a recent media interaction Salman Khan said that he can't afford to have a luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional. He further said that no matter what he is going through, it works against him.

But Deepika was not so pleased with Salman's statement on depression. Without mentioning his name, Deepika slammed Salman for looking down upon the state of being depressed.

"People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star recently said that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice," Deepika Padukone was quoted as saying by Vogue magazine.

Going by the current happenings, it looks like a cold war has just begun between Salman and Deepika and we don't know till when it will last.