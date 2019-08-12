Much to the fascination of everyone present at the location, Deepika Padukone, who is also a sportsperson, played cricket with the entire team of her upcoming film '83, in between breaks on the sets. During the time out of the schedule of the shoot, Deepika would play cricket and was doing a baller job at it!

Playing cricket along with the whole cast, also helped them bond and know each other better. In '83, Deepika is playing the role of Romi Dev, wife to Kapil Dev, alongside hubby Ranveer Singh who is playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is based on the life of Kapil Dev and how he steered India to the world cup victory of 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Having seen the life of a sportsman at close quarters and living with an Internationally acclaimed player, helped her understand the role of Romi Dev better. She has seen exactly what it took for her mother to be a wife to a sportsman who has to dedicate a majority of his life to his sport and bring glory to the country on representing it abroad and knows all the sacrifices and the toll it takes on their personal lives.

Deepika has closely seen the whole life of her parents and one is excited to see it reflected on screen with the release of '83 with her coming on screens as a cricketer's wife.

Apart from this, the actress is playing the role of an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film 'Chapaak', which is based on the life of Laxmi Aggarwal.

The year 2020 will be special as both her upcoming films are releasing in the same year and interestingly, both the characters Laxmi Agarwal and Romi Dev are real-life characters with the heavy background behind them, making it a year of promising portrayals by the actress.