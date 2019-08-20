Remember how Ranveer Singh took the industry by storm when he was featured in a condom ad which had created a lot of good noise among his fans. His free-spirited dance, his flamboyant appearance and the way which Ranveer made it appear, was no less than an innovation. And while everybody wanted to know how Ranveer landed in a condom ad, the actor had gone on to reveal some of the intimate details about his sexual experiences.

"I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that's spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn't heard of it and I became the expert because I had started very early," Ranveer Singh had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview in 2014.

Ranveer had revealed that he finds it very cool when girls hit on him as he used to be fat when he was a teenager. "I became sexy at a later stage," he had said confessing that he had sex at such a young age to an older woman only out of curiosity.

Only a handful of mainstream Bollywood actors like Sunny Leone and Bipasha Basu have been endorsing condoms. So what prompted Ranveer, an actor from the younger crop, to add himself into the list.

"When I am in a car, I see these hoardings go by. I thought to myself, somebody is selling this, somebody is selling that, why isn't anybody selling condoms? Then I realised that the only ads we have for condoms are very provocative in nature. That shouldn't be the only prevailing definition of sex. As a society, we have evolved; our attitude towards the subject has changed. So we can have open and healthy conversations about this. Somebody needs to point that out or else people will keep treating it as taboo," Ranveer had said.

He further added, "I had this idea and I called my people and asked them to contact Durex. I knew it was a huge risk. I thought I am either going to get two thumbs up or a tight slap. But it became a hit."