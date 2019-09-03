Let's take a look at couples who officially got engaged but called off their wedding soon.

Salman Khan – Sangeeta Bijlani: Salman Khan himself had revealed that even their wedding cards had been printed but Sangeeta caught him cheating red-handed and called off the wedding. Though the duo continues to remain good friends, a romance once more is highly unlikely.

Abhishek Bachchan – Karisma Kapoor: If it had happened, Abhishek and Karisma's wedding would have been the biggest Bollywood wedding ever. The duo got engaged at Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebrations. However, the wedding was called off after a few months. While few claim it was the Bachchan family's financial crisis that led to it, some reports claimed it was Abhishek's failing career graph.

Akshay Kumar – Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's passionate romance was the talk-of-the-town once. There were reports of the duo having been engaged too but calling off the wedding owing to Akshay's rumoured affair with his now wife - Twinkle Khanna back then.

Talking about it in an interview in 2000, Shilpa had said, "I never imagined that he could two-time me and that too all along our relationship. Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with, was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back. It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on. Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again."

Shilpa Shinde and Romit Raj: Before Shilpa Shinde became a household name with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, she and TV actor Romit Raj were officially engaged and were planning to get married in 2009. However, things went wrong between the two and they called off their wedding. Talking about her engagement, she told Spotboye, "I don't want to dig up the past. But all I will say is that it is wrong for a man to expect his wife to break ties with her parents."

Sikander Kher and Priya Singh: Kirron and Anupam Kher's son Sikander Kher got engaged to Priya Singh on January 29, 2016. The couple was supposed to tie-the-knot soon but called-off the wedding suddenly. Their different lifestyles were cited as the reason behind them deciding to go separate ways.