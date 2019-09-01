A heart wants what it wants. And the love story of some of the top actresses of the industry who found eternal love in divorced men proves that right. Let's take a look at actresses who married divorcees.

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor decided to tie-the-knot with Saif at a time when her career was at its peak. Leaving behind her past with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena found love in the arms of Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Amrita were divorced but Saif was keenly looking after his kids – Ibrahim and Sara. Kareena not only accepted Saif but also welcomed his children into her life.

Sridevi: The news of Boney Kapoor having left his wife for Sridevi spread like wildfire. The fact that Sridevi was already pregnant with Boney's first child was no secret either. Boney and Mona Kapoor went through an ugly divorce leaving their children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula battered.

Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan's name was linked with a number of men before she made her relationship with UTV's head honcho Sidharth Roy Kapur public. Sidharth had been married twice before plunging into the marital world with Vidya Balan for the third time.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied-the-knot in a grand ceremony in Lonavala in 2009. Though the couple has been together for a decade, the romance between them is still fresh. Raj Kundra's first-wife Kavita had blamed Shilpa of being the reason behind their divorce. But Shilpa had revealed that she met Raj only after he had been divorced.

Talking about Raj, she said, "When Raj proposed to me, it all felt right. And trust me, I am not a conventional thinker. I was okay with the idea of being in a live-in relationship and having a baby out of wedlock if my parents had permitted me to do it. But I made some conventional choices for the love of my mother and the respect that I have for the institution of marriage."

Raveena Tandon: Raveena Tandon fell in love with Anil Thadani during the shoot of the film Stumped for which he was the distributor. Anil had been in a marriage before tying the knot with Raveena. The couple has two lovely children.

Karisma Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Mahima Chaudhary, Rani Mukerji are some of the other actresses who found love in divorced men.