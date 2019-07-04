In the film industry, we see a number of relationships die down a tragic death almost every month. However, few break-ups, not only scar the lovers for life but their fans too are left disheartened. One such break-up was that of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Though the duo parted ways amicably, a lot was written about the two and the circumstances under which they broke up. And what made it even more bizarre? Shahid's candid interview about Kareena. On being asked about why their films together didn't do well, in an interview with Bombay Times, Shahid said, "Kareena and I looked really bad together in our first couple of films. Jab We Met was just a really good film… the characters worked and people remember that. Besides Sonakshi, I like my pairing with Amrita (Rao), Priyanka (Chopra) and Kareena (Kapoor)."

Well. While the world thought of them as the most adorable and haute pair on the big screen, it seems, Shahid always felt otherwise. Talking about whether he would be friends with his exes again and share a warm rapport with them, Shahid had said, It's difficult. It depends on a lot of things, on how you parted and the circumstances you are in now. It depends on the people who you are with now, whether they are comfortable with your being friends with someone you used to be with. It's difficult, but not impossible. Kudos to someone who can do that. But it's difficult and it would be easier to say yes, than to go ahead and do it."

Shahid and Kareena worked together in a number of films like – 36 China Town, Fida, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. Though they didn't have a single scene together, the duo worked together in Udta Punjab.