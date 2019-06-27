Shahid Kapoor is garnering praises from all quarters for his portrayal of an extremely complex, lost and damaged character like Kabir Singh. The movie, which is an official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has been setting new benchmarks at the box office with its thunderous run. Shahid's electrifying chemistry with Kiara Advani is also being talked about in the industry, but when Sasha was asked about his personal opinions on love, he couldn't help but reminisce how miserable he felt after he went through a bitter break-up.

It's an open secret that Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor ended their relationship on a bitter note and their affair has remained one of the most talked about relationships in Bollywood. The two got close to each other while shooting for their 2004 movie Fida and dated for almost 5 years. However, things turned ugly between the two as Kareena's growing closeness to Saif Ali Khan while filming Tashan had started bothering Shahid to a great extent.

It was also being said that Kareena's mother Babita Kapoor was totally against her relationship with Shahid and it was reported that Kareena used to ask producers to cast Shahid opposite her in their movies. Eventually, things didn't work out between the two and Shahid and Kareena finally decided to go separate ways. It is believed that Babita Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had a role in Shahid-Kareena's break-up.

Both Shahid and Kareena are currently living a happy life with their respective spouses and enjoying their marital bliss and having children. While Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan, Shahid married Mira Rajput thereafter.

Having been through broken relationships, Shahid said that break-up is a very dangerous phase in life and you feel your heart has broken into pieces.

"You just keep brooding about one individual, and that is your love. At this point in time you do not like your surroundings and people around you as well. You damage yourself unknowingly, and this is shown in Kabir Singh as well. I too got nostalgic while playing this character, it reminded me of my college days. If you like a girl, you feel as though your heart has broken in pieces when she does not talk to you or does not respond. You feel emotional," Shahid Kapoor told Deccan Chronicle in an interview.

Talking about coping with break-ups, Shahid revealed that "he would sit in a corner and listen to emotional and heartbroken music to escape the depression" and also "took to the shoulders of friends and family members to be able to handle it."

However, Shahid, who is now in a happy phase with wife Mira Rajput, believes that life does not end if you fail in love. "We need to believe in love. And you ask why today's marriages are not working? The senior generation has always been a strong believer in marriage; the current generation don't bother about it maybe! I am from the old school of thought. I believe in the institution of marriage, and also love, which has to be passionate. I believe it should be selfless," Shahid concluded.