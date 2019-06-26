Shahid Kapoor has finally responded to the backlash that his movie Kabir Singh has been getting. Although his movie is having a superb run at the box office, the film is being highly criticised by a section of people, who found it misogynistic.

Kabir Singh has left the nation divided. While a lot of people have been going gaga over Shahid's performance in the film, many others have been slamming him for picking up such a "misogynistic" character.

However, Shahid said that he is not affected by such criticisms as he is focused on the "larger picture". The versatile actor said that he has been in the industry for about 15 years, and such comments do not bother him anymore.

"I don't look at my filmography or my work as an actor anymore as individual performance. I have grown over that," he told Bollywood Hungama.

The actor further said that he is more concerned about the wider picture, and backed his argument by saying that people started to talk about his performance in Jab We Met only after he did dark movies like Haider and Udta Punjab.

"When you come in the beginning you are affected by people's comments on your every performance. I have been doing this for 15-16 years now. I have done about 30 films. For me now it is to put back a body of work behind so that when people see that, they see a variety of work. The larger picture is important. Am not affected by ek mahine, do mahine ke liye jo comments aate hai that is not important," he told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just five days of its release. The film shows no sign of slowing down at the commercial circuits and has already emerged as Shahid's biggest hit.