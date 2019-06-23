Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions Season 7 premiered on Saturday, June 22, in a grand note. The season's major attraction is Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is making her debut in the small screen with the show.

Kareena looked stunning in a yellow outfit as she danced with her co-judges and choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. The episode also saw veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as the Grand Master of the season and encouraging the contestants.

Dance India Dance 7 has 18 contestants competing for the coveted trophy. The episode began with Kareena making an entry in style, dancing on a medley of her hit songs. The actress surely does know how to make her presence felt. She not only shook a leg with almost all the contestants right after their performances but also brought in a lot of positivity, enthusiasm, excitement and warmth to the show.

Bebo performed on songs like Lungi Dance from Chennai Express and Mauja Hi Mauja from her film, Jab We Met.

The Veere Di Wedding actress was seen cheering and encouraging the contestants. When a couple performed a slow romantic dance number, Kareena said that even she and her husband, Saif Ali Khan wouldn't be able to pull it off with such grace.

It was reported earlier that the remuneration per episode for Kareena was touted to be one of the highest in the field and the actress would be the highest paid actress to judge a reality show if the deal was sealed.