After Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor, rumour has it that Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her television debut as a judge of a reality show.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the gorgeous actress has been approached to take the judge's seat for the biggest dance reality show on a popular channel. "Kareena has had two to three meetings with the channel with regards to the show. Talks for the same are on and Kareena is most likely to give her nod," a source told the web portal.

Although Bebo hasn't yet signed the dotted lines, the report said that the remuneration per episode for Kareena is touted to be one of the highest one. If the deal gets sealed, the Veere Di Wedding actress will be the highest paid actress to judge a reality show.

The reality show, however, is not the much-hyped Nach Baliye 9 although she was approached for it, things didn't work out between the actress and makers. Rumour has it that Kareena has been approached for the new season of Dance India Dance.

On the work front, the leggy lass has just wrapped up shooting for Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film will see Kareena playing a pregnant woman. Good News is scheduled to release on September 6, post which the actress will start working on Karan Johar's Takht.

Coming to the much-talked-about celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, rumour has it that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been approached to judge the show. Although the couple hasn't signed the deal, there were reports that the makers of the reality show had also approached Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to take the judges' seat. Katrina Kaif was also in news for having been approached to judge Nach Baliye 9.