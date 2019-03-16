Nach Baliye 9 is set to hit the TV screens post-IPL and while the list of contestants has already started doing the rounds, the makers are trying their best to bring the best to the judges' seat as well.

Earlier, there were reports that Bollywood cute couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are in talks to judge the show, and while it is yet to be confirmed, another loveable B-Town couple have been approached to be in the judges' panel.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may judge the show. However, given that the couple has still not made their relationship public, they may turn down the offer.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Salman Khan's production venture that is co-producing TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show - is likely to produce Nach Baliye 9 as well. Not just that, the report also says that the dance reality show may see Katrina Kaif in the judge's seat.

Further, the reality show will have a superhot actress as host and its none other than the gorgeous Jennifer Winget. Joining Jennifer as a co-host will be Sunil Grover.

Coming to the list of rumoured contestants, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukhla, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are likely to participate.