Radhika Apte is reportedly upset with Kareena Kapoor Khan for losing out on a role in the sequel of Hindi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

According to multiple reports on the internet, it is being said that the makers had approached both Radhika and Kareena to play the cop's role in Hindi Medium 2. The makers were waiting for Irrfan's return to India after completing his treatment for his high-grade cancer in London. The actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and even announced his comeback on social media.

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart," Irrfan Khan said in a statement.

And as soon as Kareena confirmed her dates, she was finalised for the role.

Hearsay is that the makers of Hindi Medium 2 gave the first preference to Kareena over Radhika Apte which made the latter upset with the former. However, none of the actresses has spoken about the alleged bad blood between them.

Radhika was last seen in Bombairiyaa in a lead role along with Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Shilpa Shukla, Ajinkya Deo and Ravi Kishan. The film revolves around the theme of witness protection and was directed by Pia Sukanya.

Kareena, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming film Good News alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.