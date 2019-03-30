Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to play a police officer on screen for the first time in her career which spans 19 years in Bollywood. This news has come days after the first look of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 was released. Rani Mukerji played a tough cop in Mardaani, a film inspired by Liam Neeson's Taken.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her debut in the year 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, has done a variety of roles in her career. She has been applauded for her performance in movies like Refugee, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Bodyguard, Aitraaz, Heroine, Talash, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Ki & Ka, Veere Di Wedding and many more.

But the Bollywood diva, known for her beauty and natural acting, has never played a tough cop like some of her contemporaries have -- be it Priyanka Chopra in Jai Gangaajal, Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, or her senior Sushmita Sen in Samay.

Mid-Day reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as a cop in the sequel to Hindi Medium that starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. The Hindi Medium sequel will be based in the US and may be called English Medium, say reports. It will be directed by Homi Adajania.

After her success in Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan debuted as a talk show host on Ishq FM where she interviews celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan's forthcoming movies include Good News opposite Akshay Kumar and the period drama Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Both movies are produced by Karan Johar.

Whether Kareena Kapoor Khan will play a cop in India and Irrfan's wife in Hindi Medium 2, is not clear yet. But we sure would like to see what she brings to the table in this satire film, especially one directed by Homi Adajania.