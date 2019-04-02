Owing to Radhika Apte's popularity and her content release on Netflix, Ranveer Singh recently at an award show called her the 'Definition of Netflix'.

Ranveer, who won the 'Most Stylish Man award' at the GQ Style and Culture awards 2019, was felicitated with the award on the stage by Radhika.

While Ranveer was giving his winning speech, Radhika Apte stood there cheering for him. Ranveer, during his acceptance speech, couldn't help but appreciate the omnipresent Radhika for her phenomenal run at the digital platform.

Ranveer said, "Ladies and Gentleman she is the Cambridge dictionary from Netflix Radhika Apte. You're everywhere Girl, you switch on digital at home and we only see you. Tu Chae hui hai chote, Ghar pe digital on kiya toh tu he tu hai".

GQ posted a picture of Radhika Apte and Ranveer Singh with a caption, "Among @ranveersingh's whopper 12-minute-long closing speech at the 2019 GQ Style & Culture Awards: a shout-out (and possibly an apology, for making her stand for so long in those heels) to "the definition of Netflix",



Radhika reposted the picture and uploaded on her Instagram story and wrote, "haha always a pleasure @gqindia"

After a phenomenal year in 2018, with remarkable performances in every medium, Radhika has been omnipresent. Taking a head start this year, the actress has begun the schedule for her next in Lucknow.