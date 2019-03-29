Creating an analogy with Netflix last year, Radhika Apte ruled all the mediums with her various projects. Owing to her phenomenal fanbase on the digital space, fans are speculating the actress' comeback to the much hyped and awaited Sacred Games 2.

Recently, the official handle of Netflix India made a cryptic announcement, leaving the fans wondering for the release of the second season of Sacred Games. However, what grabbed the attention the most was whether Radhika would feature in the second installment of the series.

The actress, who played the role of Anjali Mathur - a RAW agent might be a part of the second season of the show, and all thanks to her fans for who have been demanding her return to the show.

Talking about her death in the series, speculations suggest her return maybe in the form of a flashback story.

Netflix's obsession with her is so high that they called her 'radical Apte' and created a spoof with her.

The second installment of Sacred Games is shot in Mumbai. The highly anticipated season will see a mix of old favorites and fresh new characters to drive the storyline to its intrepid twists and turns.