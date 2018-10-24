After much noise in the wake of the Me Too movement in India, it's back to business for Bollywood and the entertainment industry. The fate of the projects of the recently dissolved Phantom Films was up for speculation; this included films like the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and the sequel of its hit web series Sacred Games.

Now, the news comes that Netflix has cleared Sacred Games directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and writer Varun Grover in the #MeToo scandal. So, the sequel, Sacred Games 2, is on again and has not been cancelled.

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane were not accused of harassment but their partner at Phantom Films - Vikas Bahl - was, and thereby Kashyap and Motwane were blamed for inaction in the matter. Varun Grover, the writer of Sacred Games, had been accused of harassment by an anonymous person. Grover denied the same through an "An Open Letter to Find Some Closure" and was supported by Anurag Kashyap in a tweet.

This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him . #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement https://t.co/A4bkVgF9Hb — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 9, 2018

Varun Grover has been cleared by Netflix in their investigation, the streaming company said. "After an independent investigation, the results helped inform Netflix's decision to continue with Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap on season 2 of Sacred Games... Netflix will continue to work with Varun Grover on season 2 of Sacred Games," said a statement by Netflix. The company has promised a "safe and respectful working environment" for its cast and crew.

The fourth partner of Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena, has been silent on the issue while Motwane and Kashyap have spoken out against Bahl.

We earlier reported that director Vikas Bahl was back to work on Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30, even after being accused of sexual harassment by a female employee of Phantom Films. This may be because the woman has withdrawn her case, although she still stands by her statement on the incident that occurred in 2015 in Goa during the promotions of Anurag Kashyap's film Bombay Velvet.

Sacred Games is a groundbreaking web series in India, a Netflix original. Sacred Games left viewers highly impressed with its story and the performances by its lead stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, and supporting cast of Neeraj Kabi, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Sarna, Kubbra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Girish Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Rajshri Deshpande, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Aamir Bashir, Geetanjali Thapa, Shalini Vatsa and Anupriya Goenka, among others.

