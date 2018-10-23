After the female survivor who accused Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment has backed off, dropping her case, the director has reportedly returned to Hrithik Roshan's movie Super 30. According to the grapevine, Vikas Bahl is back in the team of Super 30 and is part of the post-production.

Vikas Bahl was never sacked from Super 30 by the producers. It was the lead star Hrithik Roshan who had made a request to the producers of the film to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl by a female employee of Phantom Films. Super 30 is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (earlier, Phantom Films was a producer, too).

"It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up," Hrithik Roshan had tweeted.

The survivor who worked with the erstwhile Phantom Films refused to file a legal affidavit against Vikas Bahl in court. "I have had enough and I am still suffering at the hands of this man even after three years. I do not want to be involved in litigation so will not file an affidavit. Will only put out a statement," she said in her statement to the court.

The entire matter is three years old, when the sexual harassment incident first came to light. But it's only in 2018 that the partners at Phantom Films took a stand and dissolved the company. Phantom Films had four partners, viz. Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena.

Before the release of his recent film Manmarziyaan, for the first time, Anurag Kashyap spoke about taking a stand against Vikas Bahl.

Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl has filed a defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, sought direction from the court to restrain the two from making any statement about him in the media or via social media.

Kangana Ranaut, the actress of Vikas Bahl's National Film Award-winning film Queen, was quiet in 2015 but spoke up recently about Vikas Bahl's behaviour being weird on set. However, Vikas Bahl's ex-wife has stood by him as far as the allegations of Kangana Ranaut are concerned.

Vikas Bahl has also been ousted from the Ranveer Singh film titled '83, reports Pinkvilla, which was to be produced by Phantom Films.