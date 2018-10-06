Right after the 2015 Vikas Bahl sexual harassment case has resurfaced, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed her own alleged incident of sexual harassment by Vikas Bahl during the making of Queen. This is shocking, as Kangana Ranaut had never revealed these details earlier. She had also supported the woman who has accused Vikas Bahl of pounching on her in her hotel room and masturbating.

Kangana Ranaut has now opened up in a new way about the case. As quoted by Pinkvilla, Kangana revealed shocking details of the alleged behaviour of Bahl on the sets of Queen. However, the actress feels that people are attacking Bahl now because Phantom Films has been dissolved, and they should have done it when he was in power.

Kangana revealed how Bahl allegedly bragged about having casual sex every other day and also breathed down her neck whenever he hugged and greeted her. The actress also said that he was "scared of her".

Kangana said, "Totally believe her (the woman in Phantom Films)...even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough. I often told him off."

Kangana further revealed, "He was scared of me but still every time we met socially we greeted and hugged each other. He would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He would say, "I love how you smell K." I could tell something is wrong with him. I believe this girl."

"But what is sad is that now that Phantom has dissolved many are attacking him, even though the girl asked for help long ago. That time the story was conveniently killed but I supported her at that time as well, you can see my media interaction during one of my brand endorsement interactions. I thought the movement would catch up but I was wrong. At that time Vikas had come to me with a script about a gold medalist from Haryana. When I supported the girl, he stopped talking to me, I didn't mind loosing out on a good script and I never called him either. I was determined to say what I felt was right but the matter was pushed under the carpet and I didn't hear any updates about the same. It's amusing after the news of Phantom dissolution many are finding the courage to attack him, shame on such a society. Go look at yourselves in the mirror bunch of cowards. Attacking powerless men won't begin a movement. Either we do it or we don't. Let's not be opportunists. If we are a shit society lets accept at least have that much honestly within yourself. Selective outrage will only serve as entertainment. This will just be tabloid gossip and nothing else." said Kangana Ranaut.

On October 5, Bollywood production house Phantom Films dissolved itself. It has now come to light that this had to do with Bahl's sexual harassment case. Recently Anurag Kashyap, one of the partners at Phantom along with Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane, had revealed his disdain for Bahl's actions. Amid infighting, the company was dissolved with each of the four partners going their separate ways.

While Phantom had then not done anything to support their female employee who had to quit the company, Anurag and his girlfriend Shubhra Shetty have shown support to the girl.