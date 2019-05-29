Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is making her TV debut as judge of dance reality show Dance India Dance-Battle of the Champions, has started shooting for the show.

A Mumbai Mirror reported that the gorgeous actress started shooting at Film City studio on Tuesday (May 28) from 10 am and wrapped up for the day by 7 pm.

Besides Kareena, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar are also in the panel of judges.

A source told the daily, "Kareena made a grand entry, dancing on a medley of her hit songs, from Jab We Met to Veere Di Wedding, a splash of sunshine in a bright yellow outfit. Shen then changed into a red jumpsuit and was in her elements as she cheered and encouraged the contestants. This time around there are some familiar faces who have proved themselves as dance champions. She shot till 7 pm before calling it a day."

It was reported earlier that the remuneration per episode for Kareena was touted to be one of the highest in the field and the actress would be the highest paid actress to judge a reality show if the deal was sealed.

Dance India Dance-Battle of the Champions will go on air from June onwards. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will host the new season of the reality show. Confirming the news of Kareena judging the show, he had told Pinkvilla: "Totally excited and yes, one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her and hosting is a different excitement. I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things."

On the work front, the leggy lass has just wrapped up shooting for Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film will see Kareena playing a pregnant woman. She also has Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and is expected to leave for London for the shoot soon.