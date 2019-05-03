Kareena Kapoor Khan is one Bollywood actress who always leaves fans awestruck with her impeccable style statements besides being an acting sensation. And now, the gorgeous beauty has done is again. A few pictures from her latest photoshoot have been posted by her team on Instagram where Kareena, dressed in sparkling silver gown, looks breath-taking as she posed with her signature pout.

Besides the stunning pictures, what caught netizens' attention was the actress's team hinting at a new venture on the cards. The pictures had the caption "For the first time ever...coming soon" mentioned and it made fans wonder if the pictures are from her much-talked about television debut with reality show Dance India Dance.

It should be recalled that Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, the host of the new season of the reality show, had confirmed that Kareena will judge the show. He told Pinkvilla: "Totally excited and yes, one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her and hosting is a different excitement. I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things."

Before Dheeraj's statement, reports were doing the rounds that Kareena was approached to take the judge's seat for the biggest dance reality show on a popular channel. "Kareena has had two to three meetings with the channel with regards to the show. Talks for the same are on and Kareena is most likely to give her nod," a source told the web portal.

The report also said that although Bebo hasn't yet signed the dotted lines, the remuneration per episode for the Good News actress was touted to be one of the highest in the field. Further, if the deal was sealed, Kareena would be the highest paid actress to judge a reality show.