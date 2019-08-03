Let's take a look at Bollywood actresses who were also crowned Miss India once.

Swaroop Sampat: Swaroop Sampat won the title of Miss India in the year 1979. Now married to actor Paresh Rawal, Swaroop continues to work in Hindi films. She made a mark for herself with Ye Jo Hai Zindagi. She was recently seen in Ki and Ka, and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Sangeeta Bijlani: We all know her as Salman Khan's former love-interest but, very few know that Bijlani had won Miss India contest in the year 1980.

Juhi Chawla: Actress Juhi Chawla, who has given Bollywood some of the most memorable films, was given the title of Miss India in 1984.

Sonu Walia: Though Sonu Walia couldn't make it big in the industry, she has given some notable performances in films. Sonu became Miss India in 1985.

Namrata Shirodkar: Namrata Shirodkar won the title of Miss Inida in 1993. She has done some remarkable films in both Bollywood and the southern film industry. Shirodkar is married to superstar Mahesh Babu.

Sushmita Sen: Before becoming Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen became Miss India in 1994.

Nafisa Joseph: Nafisa had won the title of Miss India in 1997. She was also seen in TV serial CATS and was also the judge in MTV India VJ Hunt. Nafisa committed suicide in the year 2004.

Gul Panag: Gul Panag won the title of Miss India in 1999. Gul Panag has done some off-beat films in Bollywood like - Dor, Dhoop and Turning 30.

Lara Dutta: Lara won the prestigious title in 2000. Lara has acted in several Bollywood movies and was once a very popular star.

Celina Jaitley: Celina, who won the title of Miss India in 2001 did some work in a few movies but, nothing substantial came her way.

Neha Dhupia: Dhupia, who is now married to Angad Bedi and has a lovely daughter - Mehr - was crowned Miss India in 2002.

Tanushree Dutta: The crusader of the #metoo movement in India, Tanushree Dutta won the pageant in 2004.

Urvashi Rautela: Known for her phenomenal dance skills, Urvashi Rautela was given the title of Miss India in 2015.