Ever since Salman Khan has announced that he would be collaborating with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his film – Inshallah, social media has gone into a tizzy. Every little detail to every small update, everything related to the film grabs headlines and trends for days. The fact that Alia Bhatt is playing the female lead opposite Salman in the movie has created an even bigger storm on social media.

However, there has been a little setback for the film. Inshallah, which was supposed to release on Eid 2020, has now been pushed indefinitely. Salman took to Twitter to break the news to everyone. He wrote, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!"

While few sections ran with the theory that Alia was intimidated by Salman's presence and being paired opposite him and had thus asked for some prep time, another theory that grabbed headlines was that Salman wasn't happy with his role and the creative differences led to the film's delay.

However, a TOI report has now stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had narrated just one half of the story to Salman. Salman Khan wanted to hear the complete second half to understand the arc of his character and then start shooting.

As per a report in DNA, the plot of the film revolved around a wealthy middle-aged care-free man, who is asked to marry a girl and settle down in order to get his father's wealth. Then, comes in Alia, an aspiring actress. The duo fakes their relationship but fall-in-love eventually. The plot is quite similar to many of the Bollywood movies, especially, Janam Samjha Karo, but will have Bhansali's unique touch and soul. Urmila Matondkar too aspired to be an actress in Janam Samjha Karo but, it was the grandfather, Shammi Kapoor, who wanted Salman Khan to get married in the film.

Instead of lavish sets, which were generally created for his films like – Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Ram Leela. Inshallah would be shot at natural, beautiful locations in India and abroad.